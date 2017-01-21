One person in serious condition after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was taken to the hospital in serious following a shooting downtown Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the area near North Capitol Avenue and West Market Street just after 10 p.m.

Police said two adult males were walking when they were approached by a group of teenagers. They told police that someone in the group fired shot.

The victim was struck multiple times, once in the left arm, right wrist and the stomach.

The victim was transported to the IU Health Methodist Hospital.

