Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bloomfield, Indiana man.

According to the Indiana State Police, 87-year-old Richard Griesemer, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomfield, is missing.

Griesemer is described as a white male standing five feet, four inches tall with white hair and blue eyes, weighing 175 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Griesemer is also believed to be driving a white Ford F150 pickup with Indiana license plate WGD372.

He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Griesemer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene county Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.

