Thousands in Indy march, protest Trump Administration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crowds gathered across the country Saturday to protest the Trump administration.

Nearly 5,000 gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to make their feelings known about Donald Trump and his administration being in the White House.

Gina Zimmer, who came from Nashville, Indiana to be apart of the demonstration Saturday, said that she feels compelled to get involved and make her voice heard.

“I feel more urgency now than I ever have in my life to not go backwards but to go forwards for all the people I care about,” Zimmer said.

Women’s rights, immigration and civil rights were the big topics of Saturday’s march.

