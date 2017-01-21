Two arrested following drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in custody after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department carried out a drug investigation Thursday.

The bust took place in the 3200 block of Ralston Avenue where both 37-year-old Ian Henton and 53-year-old Johnny Collins were placed under arrest.

Drug Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Johnny Collins (Photo Provided/IMPD) Ian Henton (Photo Provided/IMPD)

Authorities located 3.5 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 1 gram of marijuana butane wax, 15 grams of marijuana and 20 Xanax pills. Henton was also said to be in possession of $5,670.

Collins was arrested for possession of heroin.

Henton was arrested for dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

A truck was also seized for forfeiture during the bust.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...