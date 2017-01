INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the city’s north side Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the area near Kessler Boulevard West Drive and Fox Hill Drive.

According to IMPD, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they later died.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...