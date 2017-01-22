4 injured in northwest side condo fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were taken to Sindey & Lois Eskenazi Hospital following an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of 38th Street and Guion Road just before 3:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a mother and her two children jumped from a second story window to escape the fire. Another man slid down the stairs and escaped through the front door.

One of the children, a 16-year-old girl, awoke from smelling the fire downstairs. After seeing the fire and smoke, she went back upstairs to awake her mother and her 8-year-old brother.

All four are said to be in good condition.

Damages from the fire sit at $50,000.

While the investigation remains ongoing, it is believed that the fire began as after food was left unattended on the stove.

The fire was under control in under 20 minutes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...