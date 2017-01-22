4 injured in northwest side condo fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were taken to Sindey & Lois Eskenazi Hospital following an apartment fire early Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of 38th Street and Guion Road just before 3:30 a.m.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a mother and her two children jumped from a second story window to escape the fire. Another man slid down the stairs and escaped through the front door.
One of the children, a 16-year-old girl, awoke from smelling the fire downstairs. After seeing the fire and smoke, she went back upstairs to awake her mother and her 8-year-old brother.
All four are said to be in good condition.
Damages from the fire sit at $50,000.
While the investigation remains ongoing, it is believed that the fire began as after food was left unattended on the stove.
The fire was under control in under 20 minutes.