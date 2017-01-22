Man found with car in ditch arrested for drugs

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he was found laying on the side of the road with prescription drugs.

Authorities said it happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of South Mauxferry Road when they responded to reports of a man laying on the side of the road with a shovel and his vehicle in a ditch.

After speaking with the man, officials believed he was under the influence on drugs or medication, prompting a blood draw.

39-year-old Michael Mullis was soon placed under arrest after officials searched his jacket and found a plastic bag containing multiple white pills that were later identified as Lorazepam.

Further investigation determined the vehicle Mullins was in possession of was reported as being stolen from Edinburgh.

Mullins was later transported to the Johnson County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...