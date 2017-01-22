Police investigate multiple car break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A string of car break-ins has several people repairing shattered windows and replacing lost valuables. The break-ins happened early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near West Banta Road and Bluff Road.

At least six people filed reports with IMPD, but people who live in the area say there are more victims. The thieves got away with purses, wallets and other valuables.

“We were inside obviously asleep, just like everybody else up and down the street and it is really frustrating just to know that people are walking around your car on your property, going through your things, that’s the worst part,” said Matt Durbin, one of the victims.

Durbin says someone went through his unlocked car. They also smashed a window to get into his daughter’s locked car.

Some neighbors tell us home surveillance cameras have video of the crime, they gave that to detectives working the case.

If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

