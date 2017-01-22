Pres. Trump on women’s march: ‘Why didn’t these people vote?’

WASHINGTON (AP/WCMH) — After more than a million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and around the world on Saturday, President Donald Trump has now responded on Twitter.

“Watched the protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” the president wrote.

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn’t vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

In a statement released to NBC Washington, a Trump administration official said that “The Trump administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America’s women and families.” The same statement slammed comments that were made by Madonna to the crowd in Washington, calling them “absolutely unacceptable.”

Indeed, Madonna’s speech was profanity-laced and she didn’t hold back.

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” the singer told the crowd. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.” Instead, she called for a “revolution of love.”

The statement from the Trump administration official also said that it was a “shame” that the March for Life on Jan. 27 would not get as much media coverage as the Women’s March on Washington and said that the organizers turned away pro-life groups as partners for the event.

According to the event’s website, the “Unity Principals” of the march included ending violence, LGBTQ rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice and reproductive rights — which included “open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer also took to Twitter Sunday morning to say that the White House has not released a statement in response to the women’s march.

