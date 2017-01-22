South side fire sends firefighter, woman to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A double residence fire on the city’s south side sent a firefighter and a female to the hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, they responded to a call of a double residence fire in the 1200 block of South Belmont Avenue just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The first crews arrived on the scene minutes later after receiving the initial call. After arriving on scene, crews began fighting the flames, which they were able to get under control by 3:45 p.m.

IFD said a passerby, who spotted smoke coming from the back of the double residence, is being credited with saving a 59-year-old female. The man, who used to be a firefighter with Decatur Township, alerted the woman, who was on the front porch. By that time the structure had become full of smoke.

A family of four, who lived next door, was already in the process of evacuating the residence.

The 59-year-old female was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. A firefighter, who sustained a cut to a finger, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Damages have been estimated at $50,000.

The family of four was not injured. Two of their dogs and one cat have been accounted for. However, two other cats are missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...