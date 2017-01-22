Standoff on city’s southside ends peacefully

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a standoff with officers on the city’s southside Sunday.

According to IMPD, a man was holding a gun against himself in the 2000 block of Walker Avenue.

The standoff ended peacefully after the suspect went to the ground on his own will and then later taken into custody.

#IMPDNNOW: Incident on south side has been resolved. No signifcant injuriy and one suspect has been taken into custody — IMPD (@IMPD_News) January 22, 2017

The standoff caused St. Andrew’s United Methodist and Garfield Christian churches to go into lockdown.

The lockdown on the churches were lifted shortly after the suspect was brought into custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...