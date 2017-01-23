1 in critical after crash on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. when an officer tried to check out a driver that was stopped at an intersection. The driver took off when the officer got out to check on them.

After a pursuit, the driver drove into the intersection of West Thompson and Bluff Road and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was released on scene.

