3 arrested after road rage traffic stop uncovers 25 syringes

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus Police have arrested three people on drug paraphernalia charges following a road rage traffic stop.

Brent Baker, 27, and Johnathan Clark, 28, face preliminary felony charges of possession of a legend drug injection device.

Kayla Gambrel, 25, faces a preliminary felony charge of possession of a legend drug injection device, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred last Friday, Jan. 20, around 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of East State Street in Columbus.

Emergency dispatch received a 911 call from a woman claiming a car was following her own and attempting to get her to pull over. After officers stopped the car, they noticed a syringe sticking out of the car’s center console. A search of the car uncovered 25 syringes, as well as a replica pistol.

All three suspects have been taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

