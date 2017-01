MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Ball State University is choosing the 17th university president.

According to a release, the Ball State University Board of Trustees will be having a public meeting about the next president.

The meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1:15 p.m.

The release said “upon completion of the vote, the incoming president will be introduced.”

