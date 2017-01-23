Cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LI will still cost you thousands

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Even though the Cowboys and Texans were booted out of contention for Super Bowl LI more than a week ago, that’s not stopping Texans from buying the bulk of the tickets to the big game in Houston.

According to StubHub, as of Jan. 23, the cheapest ticket available for Super LI is $3,525; while the average ticket price is running at $5,029, which is down nearly eight percent for this time last year. During last year’s Super Bowl between the Panthers and Broncos, the average ticket price on StubHub was $4,512.

StubHub says 38 percent of its Super Bowl LI ticket sales are being bought by Texans. With the Falcons in the running, people in Georgian are making up 8 percent of the ticket sales, followed by California with six percent of tickets sold.

The Patriots take on the Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

