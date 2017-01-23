Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Barron Trump after many on social media were ridiculing President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids,” Clinton wrote in a Facebook post.

Social media posts began showing up during President Trump’s inauguration questioning his interest in the event and in some cases questioning his mentality.

Clinton’s post has more than 3,000 comments and 100 thousand reactions since she shared it Sunday, with most thanking her for standing up for the 10-year-old.

Chelsea Clinton is the daughter of former president Bill Clinton, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

