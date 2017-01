INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts will be going elsewhere to prepare for the 2017 season.

This comes after 24-Hour News 8 learned that the Colts will not be returning to Anderson University for training camp.

#BREAKING: @WISH_TV has learned that #Colts Training Camp is leaving Anderson University. The latest at 10pm on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) January 24, 2017

This moves comes after the Colts announced the firing of General Manager Ryan Grigson.

In 2017, the Colts will be looking to get back in the playoffs after failing to qualify for the past two seasons.

