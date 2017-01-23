Columbus-based logistics company announces new jobs, headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A logistics firm based in Columbus has announced plans for expansion that include adding more than 50 jobs by the year 2020.

TPS Industrial Services, an integrated logistics solutions provider and certified women- and minority-owned business, has plans to invest roughly $3.5 million in Bartholomew County, including up to 61 new jobs and a new headquarters, according to our partners at The Republic.

The company, which started with one truck and driver in 2014, now has 15 full-time employees and is working to hire more Hoosiers for full-time positions, including CDL drivers, dispatchers and sales executives, in coming months. The Economic Development Corp. estimates those positions will boast salaries roughly 25 percent higher than the state average.

In addition to expanded hiring, the company’s new headquarters will grow by approximately 50,000 square feet to include on-site distribution and fulfillment centers.

