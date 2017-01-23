Country Megaticket concerts announced for 2017

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – This year’s concerts and dates have been announced for the 2017 Jiffy Lube country Megaticket.

The Megaticket is a season pass for the country concerts that run May through September at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville.

According to the release, these six shows are the hottest country shows of the summer. Purchasing a megaticket will ensure seating at each concert, and the ability to purchase tickets to the next Megaticket event before the general public.

The summer concerts include:

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane – Saturday, June 24

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young – Saturday, July 1

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown – Saturday, July 15

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi – Saturday, July 22

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell – Friday, August 11

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more – Friday, September 15

Those interested have the option to purchase a package.

GOLD PACKAGE $695: Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows plus a Legacy Parking pass, which consists of one parking pass, per show, per order.

SILVER PACKAGE $495*: Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.

BRONZE PACKAGE $350*: Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.

HARRISON COLLEGE LAWN PACKAGE $175: Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows.

For more information on the ticket packages and the concerts, click here.

Tickets are open to the general public on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

