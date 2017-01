INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Devour Indy is back and will run through Sunday, Feb. 5 in Indianapolis.

Diners will have the option of three-course, value-priced menus.

These menus also include options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.

There are more than 200 participating restaurants.

Click here for the complete list of participating restaurants, menus and partner deals.

