Domestic dispute leads Lafayette police to arrest man for attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A report of a domestic dispute leads police to arrest a man on an attempted murder charge, authorities say.

Officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded Sunday around 8:30 a.m. to the 600 block of South 24th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

An investigation began, and the facts and evidence of the case led officers to look into the matter as domestic violence.

Both the female victim and the alleged suspect, 25-year-old Diamonte W. Baker, were taken to area hospitals for injuries. The woman remained in the hospital.

However, Baker was released from the hospital and arrested. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, confinement and intimidation. The case has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office to review.

If anyone has information on the case, please contact Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

