Former IU student due in court for attacking Muslim woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A former Indiana University student will be in court Monday for a change of plea hearing after attacking a Muslim woman.

Triceton Bickford was arrested in October 2015.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Muslim woman was sitting at a table with her 9-year-old daughter when a man later identified as Bickford emerged from a nearby alley shouting “white power,” anti-black racial slurs and “kill the police.” Bickford grabbed the woman by the neck and forced her head forward, restricting her breathing as he tried to remove her headscarf, police say.

Bickford’s attorney said he has no memory of the incident and that a combination of drinking alcohol and not taking his anti-anxiety medication caused him to snap.

Last week, a plea agreement was reached between the defense and prosecution.

The judge could approve or deny that agreement during Monday’s hearing.

The federal statute sets a maximum 10-year prison sentence for a hate crime in most cases.

