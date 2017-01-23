Greenwood woman dies of injuries following crash with semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood woman has died from injuries following a crash on the city’s south side.

It happened on Jan. 20 around 8:30 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to eastbound Interstate 465.

Tamara Hacker, 51, was involved in a crash with a semi Friday morning and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she died Monday.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police say Hacker, who rear-ended a semi tractor trailer in her Kia Soul, may have been involved in a road rage incident prior to the crash. While police believe the driver of the semi was driving appropriately at the time of the crash, according to Hacker’s passenger and another witness, Hacker had been forced to speed up by a car tailgating her. That increase in speed may have contributed to the fatal crash.

The vehicle tailgating Hacker has been described only as a black passenger car.

This investigation is ongoing.

