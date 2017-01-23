Hendricks Regional Health hosting annual ‘Day at the Hospital’ for local first graders

(WISH) – Hendricks Regional Health is hosting its annual Day at the hospital for local first graders.

From Monday, Jan. 23 through Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hendricks Regional Health will help promote understanding and acceptance of hospital settings for kids. These days help eliminate fear and anxiety for kids about being a patient or visiting someone who is hospitalized.

60 first grade students from Hendricks and the surrounding counties will be part of a 75-minute session. During the session, students are able to role play a normal visit to the hospital. During the visits, students are dropped off and will be part of a tour of the Emergency Department and Pediatric Unit. Then, they will head downstairs to the Education Area. In the Education Area, there are different stations students might encounter on a typical day at the hospital, such as laboratory, radiology, surgery prep/recovery. Toward the end of the session, students are able to play with select hospital tools. Each student will be sent with a goodie bag, and teachers will be given two or three sets of common hospital items to use in the classroom.

There is no registration fee for participating students.

Hendricks Regional Health has been hosting the Day at the hospital for more than 25 years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...