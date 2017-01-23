How to enjoy backyard birds during colder months

We all want birds, butterflies, bees in our gardens … but feeding the birds may bring uninvited guests, such as squirrels, chipmunks, etc. Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp, The Hoosier Gardener, shares the most important things to attract and support birds: food, shelter, water and what you can do to protect plants from other critters (with repellants, traps).

• Several types of bird feeders – birds have preferences

• Samples of seeds, suet – which birds prefer what kind of seeds

• Heated birdbath

• A couple of different baffles (to keep squirrels and chipmunks from visiting the bird feeders)

• Several types of repellants and one trap to keep pests, such as deer, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, cats, etc., out of the flower and veggie beds

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...