How to take control of your retirement investments

Keep your finances “in check!” Today on Indy Style, learn what to expect when you come to one of the ReJoyce Financial seminars. Alexander Joyce, President & CEO of ReJoyce Financial, shares more:

Topics of discussion:

• Strategies to take control of your taxes in retirement.

• New changes to Social Security that could significantly impact you and your family.

• How to pass your IRA to your children or grandchildren – without giving most of it to the IRS.

• How to determine if you are holding lazy money.

• Ensuring that you are making financial decisions based off of critical facts instead of emotion, opinion, missing information, and misinformation.

• How you may dramatically increase your interest earnings—while safeguarding your investments from risk.

These powerful wealth building strategies have helped many people achieve financial confidence, minimize their future tax burden and avoid the common mistakes that many Americans make.

Go to Seminars tab to register for a seminar near you.

January 26th, 2017

Thurs, 6:00 pm

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Indianapolis

Call or RSVP below

January 31st, 2017

Tuesday, 6:00 pm

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Indianapolis

To learn more, visit www.rejoycefinancial.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL

