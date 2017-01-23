IMPD investigating after woman stabbed to death on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed early Monday morning.

According to IMPD dispatch, the stabbing happened near the 2600 block of East Riverside Drive around 3:26 a.m. on the north side.

The victim was transported to the hospital but died shortly after.

Several people have been detained for questioning, but police say no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com or watch WISH-TV for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...