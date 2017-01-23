Indiana aerospace history exhibition opens downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new museum dedicated to Indiana’s aerospace history has opened downtown.

The Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust hosted a ribbon-cutting for the reopening of their James A. Allison Exhibition Center at a new downtown location Monday morning.

The new center, located on the Rolls-Royce Meridian Center campus at 450 S. Meridian St., will be free and open to the public starting Tuesday. Boasting almost 6,000 square feet of space, the exhibit focuses on Indiana’s role in civil and military aerospace history, including hands-on and interactive displays.

Representatives from the center say they hope the exhibit will “engage and inspire youth to pursue aerospace careers.”

You can learn more about the new exhibition center here.

