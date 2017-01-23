Jack’s Donuts’ Fans of the Week!

Lovin’ them some sugar! Check out this week’s Jack’s Donuts’ Fans!

A big Happy Birthday to one of Muncie Jack’s Donuts’ addicts, Ranen! Ranen opted out of the traditional birthday cake in favor of his favorite treat, Jack’s Donuts! Ranen’s family tweeted this photo of him enjoying his own box of fresh Jack’s Donuts like a boss in the Muncie location. Happy Birthday, Ranen!

Johnette & Kim were clearly thrilled about the opening of Jack’s Donuts of Greenwood! Johnette “Instagrammed” this pic last week of the two ladies enjoying a late afternoon pick-me-up at the latest Jack’s Donuts location. Visit Jack’s Donuts of Greenwood at 3115 Meridian Park Dr in Greenwood.

Don’t forget, Jack’s Donuts of Westfield, located at 17423 Carey Rd, Suite B, will hopefully be opening its doors this week to the public! Check out www.jacksdonuts.com for directions to their NINTH location! Lee will be back next week to share photos of what the finished product looks like.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACK’S DONUTS

