MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Martin County deputy was shot at Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Sergeant Philip Hensley tweeted the incident happened at 5:16 a.m. near Wildman Road.

Officer Involved Shooting — Need Public's Assistance!

Martin Co: Deputy shot at during traffic stop, suspect fled the scene… pic.twitter.com/yFE8fw1bmu — Sgt. Philip Hensley (@ISPJasper) January 23, 2017

If you have any information, you are asked to call 812-247-3726.

