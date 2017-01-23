Check out this fun product in today’s Monday Mailbag: Dixie Belle Paint!

No Sanding or Priming Needed! Dixie Belle Paint can be used on almost any surface… wood, metal, glass, laminate, ceramic and even fabric!

Dixie Belle Paint is a chalk mineral paint which has superb adhesive qualities allowing you to paint over practically anything without any sanding, priming or prep work, and it will stay put! Simply clean and paint! Dixie Belle Paint enjoys a gorgeous matte finish and distresses beautifully.

Dixie Belle Paint is available in 42 stunning colors from neutral whites and grays to saturated blues and purples. We also offer a full line of glazes, waxes, stains and metallic paint along with brushes, stencils and many other accessories.

Dixie Belle believes in providing high quality products at affordable pricing so everyone can create the home of their dreams!

To learn more, visit www.dixiebellepaint.com.

