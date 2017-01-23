New dining option on Butler’s campus

Big news on campus! Butler University now has a new made-from-scratch diner! Bern Rehberg, Junior Venture Partner, Metro Diner, shares more about the menu’s quality ingredients and signature dishes…. everything from Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and signature sweet and spicy sauce, to its Charleston Shrimp & Grits and famous Meatloaf Plate!

About Metro Diner:

• Metro Diner offers all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner . Our large portion sizes enable every guest to enjoy a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

• This is Metro Diner’s first university campus location at 4702 Sunset Ave. The new space will be located on the ground floor of a new multi-use parking structure directly between Clowes Hall and historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler University’s campus.

• Guests will be able to sip on beer, wine and mimosas at the new location which is a new feature that was recently rolled out at the other two Indianapolis Metro Diner eateries in Clearwater Crossing and Greenwood.

• Metro Diner may not be the type of place where you’d expect contemporary culinary techniques, a commitment to creating dishes from scratch, an award-winning presentation, unique recipes and imaginative twists on old classics, but it is. It’s that type of place because we cook with heart. We cook for the love of food.

Metro Diner Huevos Rancheros

Serves 2

Ingredients:

• 12 large fried flour tortilla chips (1 large burrito size flour tortilla quartered and fried).

• 1 (15oz) can of seasoned black beans

• 1 Tablespoon of Margarine

• ¼ cup of small diced yellow onion

• ¼ cup of small diced green pepper

• One link or 4 ounces of diced chorizo (dried, not fresh)

• ½ cup of shredded cheddar

• ½ cup of shredded Monterey Jack

• ¼ cup of salsa (your favorite brand)

• ¼ cup of sour cream

• ¼ cup of fried or pickled Jalapeños

• Tablespoon of sliced green onion for garnish

• 4 eggs cook to preference

Recipe for Black Beans:

1. Heat ½ tablespoon of margarine in a sauce pan, and sauté onion till soft and starting to color, add green pepper and cook for 4-5 minutes stirring often.

2. Add the chorizo and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

3. Add the black beans and cook for an additional 10 minutes for beans to thicken and soften.

Assembly:

1. Line the chips flat with tips out and large part of the chip toward the center of oven proof plate or a casserole dish.

2. Using a slotted spoon, cover the large part of the chips with the bean mixture leaving at least ½ of the chip (tip part) exposed.

3. Top all the chips and bean mixture with a mix of both cheeses.

4. Melt cheese on the chips in a broiler. While cheese melts, cook eggs how you like them in a non-stick pan with ½ tablespoon of margarine.

5. Top the chips, beans and cheese with the eggs, then salsa, a good size spoonful of sour cream, green onions and Jalapeno’s.

6. To fry the Jalapenos: Drain pickled Jalapeno’s and toss in all-purpose flour let sit for one minute then knock off excess and fry in 350-degree oil for 5-6 minutes.

Enjoy!

Metro Diner’s Yo Hala on the Square

Ingredients:

Filling

2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

½ cup of firmly packed light brown sugar

2 Tbsp. hazelnut liqueur

4 bananas, cut into ½-inch-thick slices (4 1/2 cups sliced)

Berry compote

1 (10-oz.) package frozen whole strawberries, thawed

1½ pt. fresh blueberries

½ cup of firmly packed light brown sugar

½ tsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tsp. cornstarch

French Toast

6 large eggs

½ cup milk

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

8 (1-inch-thick) slices challah bread

Powdered sugar for Garnish

1. Prepare Filling: Beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in hazelnut liqueur. Fold in bananas, Cover and chill 1 hour.

2. Prepare Berry Compote: Cut large strawberries in half. Combine 3/4 cup water, blueberries, brown sugar, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Combine cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. cold water, stirring until smooth. Stir cornstarch mixture into berries; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in strawberries. Remove from heat; keep warm.

3. Prepare French Toast: Whisk eggs in a large shallow dish. Whisk in milk and next three ingredients. Spread ½ cup filling on each of 4 challah bread slices; top with remaining bread slices. Cut diagonally in half; dredge sandwich in egg mixture, shaking off excess.

4. Cooking French Toast: Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 4 sandwich halves; cook 1 to 2 minutes on all sides (including edges) or until golden brown. Remove from skillet, keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and sandwich halves. Serve with Berry Compote; dust with powdered sugar using a fine mesh sieve. Makes 4 servings

• https://metrodiner.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/metrodiner

• https://twitter.com/MetroDiner

• https://www.instagram.com/metrodiner_official/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...