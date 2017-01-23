Police seek help locating Grant Co. child molestation suspect

(Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Department)
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a suspect in connection with child solicitation and molestation.

Travis Jones, 38, is wanted on two warrants out of Grant County, for child molestation and child solicitation.

Police describe Jones as a five-foot-eleven, 150-pound black male.

If you have any information about Jones or his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of those who commit felony crimes.

All tip are considered to be anonymous.

