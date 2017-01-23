President Trump responds to demonstrations following his inauguration

(WISH) – President Donald Trump is responding to demonstrations that followed his inauguration.
After millions of women marched in rallies around the country, the president posted on his personal Twitter account.
Trump also tweeted about how the protests were peaceful.
“I’m afraid of anybody who lacks the empathy to see their neighbor who’s different than them and not treat them as equally American as anybody else,” woman with a sign said.
No officials word yet on if protests will continue into the week.
