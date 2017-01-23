President Trump responds to demonstrations following his inauguration

(WISH) – President Donald Trump is responding to demonstrations that followed his inauguration.

After millions of women marched in rallies around the country, the president posted on his personal Twitter account.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Trump also tweeted about how the protests were peaceful.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

“I’m afraid of anybody who lacks the empathy to see their neighbor who’s different than them and not treat them as equally American as anybody else,” woman with a sign said.

No officials word yet on if protests will continue into the week.

24-Hour News 8 will bring you the latest updates on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...