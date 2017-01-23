Semi fire closes NB I-65 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A semitrailer fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of the State Road 38 Exit, near the 164 mile-marker.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley, following an investigation a driver of a semi hauling a trailer full of water bottles fell asleep at the wheel.

Riley said when the driver woke up, he realized he was veering into a bridge and overcorrected. This caused his trailer to go into both lanes, and caused a diesel fuel tanker that was behind the semi to crash into the water bottle truck.

The bottle truck caught fire, Riley said. Luckily, neither driver suffered any injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at the State Road 28 Exit, or mile-marker 158, and being rerouted onto U.S. 52.

