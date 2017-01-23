Semi fire closes NB I-65 in Tippecanoe County

WLFI Staff Reports Published:
(Provided Photo: WLFI)
(Provided Photo: WLFI)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A semitrailer fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of the State Road 38 Exit, near the 164 mile-marker.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley, following an investigation a driver of a semi hauling a trailer full of water bottles fell asleep at the wheel.

(Provided Photo: WLFI)
(Provided Photo: WLFI)

Riley said when the driver woke up, he realized he was veering into a bridge and overcorrected. This caused his trailer to go into both lanes, and caused a diesel fuel tanker that was behind the semi to crash into the water bottle truck.

The bottle truck caught fire, Riley said. Luckily, neither driver suffered any injuries.

(Provided Photo: WLFI/Jamie Long)
(Provided Photo: WLFI/Jamie Long)

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at the State Road 28 Exit, or mile-marker 158, and being rerouted onto U.S. 52.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV