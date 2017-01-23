The hot jobs for 2017

Wondering what the hot jobs and employment trends are for the coming year? Jim Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Randstad North America, shares timely information about the job outlook!

Details: In December, the U.S. Labor Department reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent—the lowest since before the recession, with the U.S. economy adding 178,000 jobs in November alone. In fact, the American economy has been adding jobs for 74 consecutive months making 2016 a good year for the U.S. labor market. Now, there’s evidence that this momentum will continue into 2017.

About Jim: Jim Link oversees Randstad’s human capital strategy and manages the company’s human resources initiatives for 125,000 employees. Over the past year, Jim has enhanced recruiter efficiency, tripled the number of leadership programs, and significantly grown employee participation in professional development programs. Most recently, he was named HR Executive of the Year in the 2013 American Business Awards. Jim additionally serves on the Board for the SHRM Foundation Major Gifts Council. He serves as one of Randstad’s primary media spokespersons, with coverage spanning Atlanta Business Chronicle, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Forbes, NPR and FOX Business, among others.

About the Report: For this year’s hottest jobs and compensation ranges in your area, visit Randstadusa.com. Both employers and job seekers can benefit from insight provided by the report. Randstad US, one of the largest staffing and HR services companies in the U.S., has enlisted the expertise of its national recruiting team to look at a variety of workforce trends, including number of qualified candidates and available positions, market growth, salary range and employer need for specific skillsets to produce the 2017 Hot Jobs Report.

For more information, visit: www.HotJobs2017.com or www.Randstadusa.com .

