Truckers fight human trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. ( WTWO ) – When it comes to identifying a human trafficking situation, there’s no such thing as too many eyes on the lookout. That’s why ISP is teaming up with truckers to help spread the word.

Tim Wilkey has been driving semi-trucks for more than 30 years. So far, he’s been fortunate to never report a human trafficking situation. But after talking with Indiana State Police, he’ll be more observant.

“Girls would come knocking on your door, you know, when you’re sleeping. I always thought that those ladies were doing it on their own, not that somebody was forcing them to do it,” said Wilkey.

ISP Trooper Brent Hoover told Wilkey, “kind of be looking for the things that make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.”

Indiana State Police are teaming up with truckers this week to raise awareness. Long haul drivers are beneficial to detecting trafficking. Victims are frequently on the move. Truckers are asked to be vigilant at truck and rest stops, restaurants, or any other place they stop.

“Basically, all these drivers are another set of eyes and ears that can help assist law enforcement,” said Hoover.

Officials say, what’s seen on the road doesn’t have to stay on the road. “Maybe young females traveling with older males, maybe a situation where the female seems real quiet, depression, malnourishment, any random tattoo that could be associated with branding,” said Hoover. Anyone who spots something suspicious can call the National Human Trafficking Center at 888-373-7888. You can also text “Be Free” to 233-733.

