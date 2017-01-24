3 Lawrence Township schools on lockdown due to nearby police activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Lawrence Township schools have been put on precautionary lockdown while police search for three individuals who ran following a traffic stop.

According to a representative from Lawrence Township Schools, Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School remain on external lockdown, while Harrison Hill Elementary is conducting a controlled dismissal with increased security provided by police.

Tuesday morning school officials announced the precautionary lockdowns of Lawrence Central High School, Belzer Middle School and Harrison Hill Elementary School via the district Twitter account:

Due to community police activity east of Lawrence Central (LC), LC, Belzer, and Harrison Hill are on a precautionary external lock down. — LT Schools (@ltgoodnews) January 24, 2017

A representative from the Lawrence Police Department confirmed that the lockdowns are a result of proximity and not any threat to the schools.

Officers encountered a stolen vehicle near 56th Street and Franklin Road that they believe may be associated with an earlier crime committed in the district of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. When they attempted to stop the car, five individuals fled. Police were able to catch two of the five, while the search for the other three individuals continued.

This investigation is ongoing.

