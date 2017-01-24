Blue offering personalized surprise visits for Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, is offering a personalized surprise visit for that special someone for Valentine’s Day.

Blue is teaming up with Meijer and Tyler Mason Salon and Spa to make the surprise visit possible.

The visit includes confetti, flowers, chocolates, a $50 gift card from Tyler Mason Salon and Spa, Colts gear, and a copy of Blue’s book.

If you are interested in booking Cupid Blue, click here or call 317-808-5264.

Delivery dates are Feb. 9, 10, 13 and 14.

The cost is $150.

