Carmel-Clay School District at risk for drastic cuts

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel-Clay School District is asking the Board of Education to consider replacing a tax referendum.

The referendum was passed back in 2010. It is scheduled to expire at the end of this year. Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Wahl said the proposed replacement would keep the school tax rate at .83 cents.

Wahl said if the replacement is not passed, the district may have to cut at least 260 jobs as well as some elective academic programs like AP and dual-credit courses.

“Nothing and no one is immune,” Dr. Wahl says. “If we lose this funding, it will be detrimental to our entire school district. Unfortunately, the state funding formula simply doesn’t provide enough funding

to cover the cost of the high quality education we provide, and often take for granted, here in the Carmel Clay Schools.”

The board could approve the proposal at its Feb. 13 regularly scheduled meeting. If approved then, it will be up for voters to decide on the extension May 2.

