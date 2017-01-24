City of Bloomington partnering with local groups to help people sign up for healthcare

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The City of Bloomington is partnering with local groups to help people sign up for healthcare.
The city said experts will be available at the Monroe County Public Library Tuesday to answer questions.
Indiana Navigators will be on-site to help families and individuals one-on-one to enroll into qualified health plans.
There will also be information about Indiana Medicaid, Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana Plan.
You are asked to provide the following documents:
- Social security numbers
- Birthdates of everyone in the household
- Household income
- US passport, Driver’s license, or Immigration status
If you have a created a Marketplace account, you are asked to bring your login and password information.
Open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace ends Jan. 31.
If you are unable to attend, you can reach out to the following free resources:
- For enrollment assistance: City of Bloomington: Call 812-349-3851
- For Navigator assistance: ASPIN Health Navigators: Call 1-877-313-7215
- To make an appointment to see certified Navigator: Visit iuhealth.org/individual-solutions or call Individual Solutions-IU Health at 1-888-531-3004
- Monroe County Health Department: Call Scott Stowers at 812-349-2075, or email sstowers@co.monroe.in.us
- For Navigator Assistance: SCCAP Health Coverage Assistance Program: Call 812-339-3447
- To find certified Navigator: Visit www.in.gov/healthcarereform
- To learn how to apply, try a health insurance cost calculator or get more information: Call 211 (available 24/7 free of charge) or visit www.in211.org/healthcare-project
The event is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.