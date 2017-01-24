City of Bloomington partnering with local groups to help people sign up for healthcare

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The City of Bloomington is partnering with local groups to help people sign up for healthcare.

The city said experts will be available at the Monroe County Public Library Tuesday to answer questions.

Indiana Navigators will be on-site to help families and individuals one-on-one to enroll into qualified health plans.

There will also be information about Indiana Medicaid, Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

You are asked to provide the following documents:

Social security numbers

Birthdates of everyone in the household

Household income

US passport, Driver’s license, or Immigration status

If you have a created a Marketplace account, you are asked to bring your login and password information.

Open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace ends Jan. 31.

If you are unable to attend, you can reach out to the following free resources:

For enrollment assistance: City of Bloomington: Call 812-349-3851

For Navigator assistance: ASPIN Health Navigators: Call 1-877-313-7215

To make an appointment to see certified Navigator: Visit iuhealth.org/individual-solutions or call Individual Solutions-IU Health at 1-888-531-3004

or call Individual Solutions-IU Health at 1-888-531-3004 Monroe County Health Department: Call Scott Stowers at 812-349-2075, or email sstowers@co.monroe.in.us

For Navigator Assistance: SCCAP Health Coverage Assistance Program: Call 812-339-3447

To find certified Navigator: Visit www.in.gov/healthcarereform

To learn how to apply, try a health insurance cost calculator or get more information: Call 211 (available 24/7 free of charge) or visit www.in211.org/healthcare-project

The event is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...