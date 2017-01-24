Firefighter Tim’s easy stew recipe

“It’s just like momma made it!” Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim makes us a Hearty Healthy Beef Stew that he says is great for a cold day.

Hearty Healthy Beef Stew!

V8

Beef broth

Worcestershire sauce

Half cup of onion, diced

Quarter-half cup of celery, diced

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

Stew meat; roast; and/or flank steak of your choice

Potatoes to your liking

Carrots to your liking

2-3 Bay leaves

Pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Paprika – a pinch; and

Spike seasoning, if so inclined

In a crockpot or slow cooker of your choice:

Fill bottom with 1/3 beef broth and 2/3 V8 (or all V8). Add a few shots of Worcestershire sauce.

Sauté minced garlic, onion, and celery. This brings out the flavor.

Add to the broth.

Add bay leaves, pepper and paprika to broth.

Cut and add potatoes and carrots to broth.

When broth is to your taste, sear meat in pan. Then add to broth.

Salt to taste.

Spike to taste.

Cook all day on low.

Hot Cooked Apples!

The best apples for this recipe are Macintosh or Jonathan because they hold together well.

1 dozen apples

Cinnamon

Stevia

1-2 tablespoons Olive oil

Cut up apples into wedges.

Add olive oil to frying pan.

Add apple wedges.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and stevia to taste.

Cook on low- high until the oil sizzles a little. Then move to low.

Leave lid on pan and let simmer for approximately 30 minutes.

Pack a few extra Antioxidants into your Applesauce

Plain unsweetened Applesauce

Tart cherry extract – a few shots

Cinnamon – a pinch

Add cherry extract- a couple shots – and cinnamon – a pinch- to applesauce. Mix and enjoy.

