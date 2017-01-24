Firefighter Tim’s easy stew recipe

“It’s just like momma made it!” Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim makes us a Hearty Healthy Beef Stew that he says is great for a cold day.
Hearty Healthy Beef Stew!
V8
Beef broth
Worcestershire sauce
Half cup of onion, diced
Quarter-half cup of celery, diced
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
Stew meat; roast; and/or flank steak of your choice
Potatoes to your liking
Carrots to your liking
2-3 Bay leaves
Pepper to taste
Salt to taste
Paprika – a pinch; and
Spike seasoning, if so inclined
In a crockpot or slow cooker of your choice:
Fill bottom with 1/3 beef broth and 2/3 V8 (or all V8). Add a few shots of Worcestershire sauce.
Sauté minced garlic, onion, and celery. This brings out the flavor.
Add to the broth.
Add bay leaves, pepper and paprika to broth.
Cut and add potatoes and carrots to broth.
When broth is to your taste, sear meat in pan. Then add to broth.
Salt to taste.
Spike to taste.
Cook all day on low.
Hot Cooked Apples!
The best apples for this recipe are Macintosh or Jonathan because they hold together well.
1 dozen apples
Cinnamon
Stevia
1-2 tablespoons Olive oil
Cut up apples into wedges.
Add olive oil to frying pan.
Add apple wedges.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and stevia to taste.
Cook on low- high until the oil sizzles a little. Then move to low.
Leave lid on pan and let simmer for approximately 30 minutes.
Pack a few extra Antioxidants into your Applesauce
Plain unsweetened Applesauce
Tart cherry extract – a few shots
Cinnamon – a pinch
Add cherry extract- a couple shots – and cinnamon – a pinch- to applesauce. Mix and enjoy.
Follow Tim on Twitter: @firemantimcfd