Reclaim your yard and increase your property value with help from DIY Network Host, Sara Bendrick

Hate Your Yard? Talk to Landscape Designer and host of DIY Network’s “I Hate My Yard,” Sara Bendrick. She’ll be at this year’s Indianapolis Home Show to answer your questions and help YOU tackle your own backyard and increase your property value, too!

About Sara:

Born and raised in San Diego, Sara Bendrick started at a young age with a passion for art, nature and an appreciation for anything living.

When she was young, she would sew doll clothes out of old T-shirts, draw, paint, and dig in the dirt. Her life has been about trial and error, figuring out things as she goes.

Sara studied at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and received her Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture. As a college student, she got her hands dirty in the field working different landscaping gigs, including being a forewoman for a landscape maintenance company.

After college, she honed her residential design skills by working for a design/build firm and eventually started her own landscape design business.

Sara loves to combine nature with a built environment to create a sense of place. She has always been interested in horticulture and art, and designing landscapes allows her to combine both of her passions.

As a landscape designer with a passion for being involved with her projects, hosting the DIY Network’s “I Hate My Yard” was a perfect fit for Sara. She comes to the rescue of people who love their homes but hate their yards, working with homeowners to create the outdoor living spaces they’ve always dreamed of.

With a DIY attitude, Sara and her crew tackle tough backyards with the help of the homeowners to keep the budget in check. She guides homeowners through the renovation process by tasking them with fun, creative and aesthetically pleasing projects to take the backyard once and for all!

Sara will help Home Show attendees realize the opportunity of their exterior spaces when she appears at the Home Show on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, call 317.705.8719 or visit the Indianapolis Home Show website at www.IndianapolisHomeShow.com. Make sure to go online and save!

