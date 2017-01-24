IMPD seeking information in 2016 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery last year.

The robbery happened on June 21, 2016, in the parking lot of a check cashing store located in the 2300 block of East 38th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two black males robbed the victim outside a car at gunpoint, taking a wallet that contained money, credit cards and other personal property.

Police say the victim’s credit card was used on June 23, 2016, at a Speedway gas station in the 5000 block of North Lafayette Road by two individuals fitting the description of the robbery suspects.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

