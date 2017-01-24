Indianapolis receives $55M in federal tax credits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis got a big economic boost Tuesday.
Community leaders announced the city received $55 million in tax credits from the federal government.
Mayor Joe Hogsett says the money will be used to “jump start economic development, create jobs in at-risk areas and revitalize distressed communities in Indianapolis.”
The announcement was made at Ivy Tech, where a similar tax credit was used to revitalize the college’s culinary school and conference center back in 2010.