IU fraternity scores bargain of the century

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A story about an Indiana University fraternity is getting a lot of attention online.

IU’s Delta Chi fraternity claims to have scored the bargain of the century.

After discovering lawn chars on sale for a penny each on Mendard’s website, the fraternity purchased $1 million worth of chairs for $30, the blog Total Frat Move reports.

The lawn furniture normally costs $358 a piece.

The catch? Only the Tamara Mowry-designed paisley pattern items were on sale, but that didn’t stop the fraternity from purchasing 3,000 chairs.

If Menard’s follows through with the sale, the group says they might sell them for charity.

It’s unclear why the items were discounted to 99.9972 percent off.

