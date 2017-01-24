Larry the Animal Guy celebrates Elizabeth the bamboo’s 8th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Larry Battson with Wildlife Educational Services, joined 24-Hour News 8’s studios Tuesday morning and he brought along a special friend!

Elizabeth the bamboo joined Battson Tuesday, in celebration of her eighth birthday.

As Battson talked to WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez, Elizabeth made herself at home.

For more information about Wildlife Educational Services school presentations, rescues or to make a donation, go to larrytheanimalguy.com, call 765-739-6719, or email Larry at info@larrytheanimalguy.com.

Watch the full-interview above.

