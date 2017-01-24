Man arrested in connection with northwest side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Monday in connection to the robbery of a business on the city’s northwest side.

26-year-old Jerry Rowell faces a preliminary charge of robbery.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of West 86th Street around 2 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a business robbery. Officers were advised that the alleged robbery suspect was armed.

The victim provided authorities a detailed description of the suspect, and a short time later two possible suspects were detained in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Patricia Street.

Authorities said the victim was able to identify one of the men as the person who allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint. Rowell was arrested. The other man was released.

An search of the car found a large amount of cash as well as a handgun with a 30 round magazine.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will make a final determination on the charges Rowell may face.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...