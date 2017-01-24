Marion HS students use Hamilton-inspired video in attempt to win national prize

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Marion High School are hoping their video inspired by “Hamilton: An American Musical” will win a national competition to provide updated technology for the school.

The video has been entered to compete in the Follett Challenge, in which the educational company provides grants to schools for education technology and services.

Anyone in the world can vote once per day through Friday, January 27. To vote, click here. If the video is one of 10 People’s Choice video winners, the school will win a prize worth $8,000.

In addition to the People’s Choice award, the votes received also count toward an overall score for the school in the competition with chances to win goods and services from Follett Corp. worth up to $60,000.

The prizes would allow Marion High School to continue the transformation of its Media Center.

