Simon Youth Foundation accepting student applicants for $1 million in scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Simon Youth Foundation is looking for qualified applicants for $1 million in scholarships.

Each year, the national non-profit provides educational opportunities for high school students.

“The Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon, Mills, or Premium Outlets malls,” according to a release from Simon Youth Foundation.

In addition, the following malls will also provide a scholarship to a local student on behalf of SYF this year:

Castleton Square Mall

Circle Centre Mall

Fashion Mall at Keystone

Greenwood Park Mall

Hamilton Town Center

Edinburgh Premium Outlets

To be eligible for the scholarship:

Any student graduating in the class of 2017

Lives in the community surrounding a Simon property

Click here to enter your ZIP code to check your eligibility.

“Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school,” the release said.

The top candidates in Indianapolis will receive a $10,000 award, which is $2,500 for up to four years.

300 students were awarded $1.2 million nationwide in 2016 from the Simon Youth Foundation.

“The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with the Indianapolis Simon malls to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO.

The application period is now open and ends on March 1.

Click here to apply online.

